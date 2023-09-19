Kiran Ashfaque looks stunning in latest pictures

She was married to actor Imran Ashraf, and their divorce came as a surprise to their fans.

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a multi-talented individual who wears many hats – she’s a model, actress, writer, and influencer. In the past, she was married to actor Imran Ashraf, and their divorce came as a surprise to their fans. Despite their separation, they both hold their son, Roham, in high regard, prioritizing his well-being above all else.

Following her separation from her husband, Kiran has been quite active on social media, using her platform to demonstrate that, despite the pain, life goes on. She has been sharing her journey with the world, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself.

Kiran has a strong preference for Western-style clothing, a choice she made even before her marriage. She revealed that after getting married, she felt pressured to change her style, and she did so at the time. However, she now advises women not to alter who they are to conform to others’ expectations. She has been sharing some fantastic fashion looks she has donned recently and has also spent time with her friends, enjoying life to the fullest.

