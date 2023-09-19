Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kiran Ashfaque looks stunning in latest pictures

Kiran Ashfaque looks stunning in latest pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Kiran Ashfaque looks stunning in latest pictures

Kiran Ashfaque looks stunning in latest pictures

Advertisement
  • She was married to actor Imran Ashraf, and their divorce came as a surprise to their fans.
  • Kiran has a strong preference for Western-style clothing.
  • She revealed that after getting married, she felt pressured to change her style.
Advertisement

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a multi-talented individual who wears many hats – she’s a model, actress, writer, and influencer. In the past, she was married to actor Imran Ashraf, and their divorce came as a surprise to their fans. Despite their separation, they both hold their son, Roham, in high regard, prioritizing his well-being above all else.

Following her separation from her husband, Kiran has been quite active on social media, using her platform to demonstrate that, despite the pain, life goes on. She has been sharing her journey with the world, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself.

Kiran has a strong preference for Western-style clothing, a choice she made even before her marriage. She revealed that after getting married, she felt pressured to change her style, and she did so at the time. However, she now advises women not to alter who they are to conform to others’ expectations. She has been sharing some fantastic fashion looks she has donned recently and has also spent time with her friends, enjoying life to the fullest.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Also Read

Kiran Ashfaque Explores French Town in Kuala Lumpur with Family
Kiran Ashfaque Explores French Town in Kuala Lumpur with Family

Kiran Ashfaque's Hussein Dar is an actor and model, appeared in fashion...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story