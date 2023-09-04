Kiran Naz reveals the reason to allow her Husband for Second Marriage

Kiran Naz is a well-known journalist and TV anchor from Pakistan.

Kiran Naz appeared on the popular show “Gup Shab,” hosted by Vasay Chaudhary.

She discussed her perspective on her husband’s potential second marriage.

Advertisement

Kiran Naz is a well-known journalist and TV anchor from Pakistan, primarily known for hosting political debate shows. Her current popular talk show is called “Do Tok Samaa.” She’s quite outspoken on various issues and recently made headlines for calling out celebrities for their hypocrisy on the anniversary of Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death. Kiran Naz is married to Sami Ur Rehman and they have an adorable daughter together.

Recently, Kiran Naz appeared on a show hosted by Vasay Chaudhary. During the show, she discussed her perspective on her husband’s potential second marriage. Kiran Naz expressed that her stance on this matter is already clear, as she believes that second marriages are allowed by Allah, and it’s not her place to grant permission for it. She mentioned that she has even encouraged her husband to consider a second marriage if he ever wishes to. However, her comments on the show sparked controversy, with some people suggesting that she had been betrayed by her husband. Kiran Naz clarified that she can’t stop her husband from pursuing a second marriage because it’s not her right to object to it.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sarah & Falak latest stunning pictures from Europe Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are a beloved celebrity couple. Sarah Khan...