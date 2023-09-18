Kristen Bell’s Stern Message to Russell Brand During ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ Filming

Kristen Bell warned Russell Brand not to “mess with her” during the filming.

She said that she would “lop his nuts off” if he tried anything inappropriate.

The allegations are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013.

During the filming of their 2008 movie “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” Kristen Bell cautioned her co-star Russell Brand against getting on her bad side, well before any public exposure of sexual abuse allegations against him.

Kristen said of Brand “He didn’t try to mess with me or get in my pants. He knew I would lop his nuts off.”

In the comedy film, Kristen Bell played the character named Sarah Marshall, while Russell Brand portrayed her on-screen boyfriend, Aldous Snow. The movie also included Mila Kunis in the role of Rachel Jansen and Jason Segel as Peter Bretter.

In another interview, which has recently garnered more interest in light of the allegations, Bell shared that she had initially made Brand feel “intimidated” and had advised him to avoid any inappropriate conduct.

“I made it really clear from the beginning that I would sock him in the balls if he tried anything. So he was intimidated,” she said at the time.

Nevertheless, Bell later confessed that she thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Brand on the movie, despite any potential concerns “the only woman in the world who would shout that from the rooftops.”

Nevertheless, this stern caution is currently receiving substantial scrutiny and focus, particularly in the context of the actor facing severe accusations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional mistreatment made by multiple women.

These purported incidents said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013, have come to light recently as four unidentified women shared their accounts in an expose published.

