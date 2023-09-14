Kristin Cavallari says that her image in public is controlled by others

Kristin Cavallari, who became famous in 2004 on ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,’ believes that her image in the public eye has always been managed by others.

However, she now feels she has the opportunity to shape her own story through her new podcast, ‘Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari.’

Kristin – whose podcast is set to debut later this month – told Us Weekly: “Since I first started on TV at 17, my image has been controlled to a degree. So, this is the first thing I’ve done where I’m like, ‘This is the real me for the first time in my entire career. I’m in a really good place in my life, and I feel like I can finally open that door and let people in.’”

The company said in a statement: “Every Tuesday, the Uncommon James founder will welcome a special guest, ranging from celebrities to experts, for candid, thought-provoking conversations to gain insight and develop new tools for building healthy relationships in every area of life. And while Cavallari loves to learn, she also loves to have fun, so audiences can certainly expect lots of laughs – along with the bold honesty that made Cavallari a cultural icon – every step of the way.”

‘Let’s Be Honest’ is set to feature a star-studded guest list that will include the likes of Stassi Schroeder and radio host Tanya Rad.

