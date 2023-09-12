Kubra Khan & Ali Rehman Khan enjoying the day out in UK

Kubra Khan and Ali Rehman Khan are both incredibly popular in the industry.

Kubra Khan and Ali Rehman Khan are both incredibly popular in the entertainment industry and have a strong fan following. Recently, Ali Rehman Khan has been receiving a lot of praise for his exceptional and sensitive portrayal of Guru Sattar, a character who is intersex, in the drama series “Guru.” His performance has truly impressed audiences, as he delved deep into the character’s emotions and experiences. The drama has become a hit with viewers, showcasing Ali Rehman Khan in a unique and transformative role.

Kubra Khan is also making a return to the screen in the drama “Jannat Se Aagay,” where she portrays the character Jannat Ali Khan with skill and authenticity. These two talented stars are not only excelling in their respective roles but are also known to share a strong friendship, which adds to the chemistry they bring to their on-screen characters.

In their free time, both actors are currently enjoying a break in the UK, where they are unwinding and spending quality time with their friends. Maida Azmat, a mutual friend, shared an entertaining video of their fun moments, delighting their fans and followers.

