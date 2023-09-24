Kubra Khan enjoying the party vibes in Westminster City

Kubra Khan & Ali Rehman Khan enjoying the day out in UK
Kubra Khan and Ali Rehman Khan are both incredibly popular in the...
Kubra Khan is known for her remarkable acting performances in the Pakistan entertainment industry. She recently gave a glimpse of her off-screen adventures as she shared a joyful video of herself exploring the picturesque city of Westminster with her friend.
She posted the video on her official Instagram account, in the video she can be seen in the streets of Westminster City where she enjoyed the vibe of the party. From the magnificent Big Ben to the historic Westminster Abbey, the video captures the essence of their delightful excursion.
Kubra Khan looks ravishing in the video, her fans flooded the comment section with praises.
