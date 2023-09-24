Advertisement
Edition: English
Kubra Khan enjoying the party vibes in Westminster City

Articles
Kubra Khan enjoying the party vibes in Westminster City

  • Kubra Khan is known for her remarkable acting performances.
  • She recently gave a glimpse of her off-screen adventures.
  • She posted the video on her official Instagram account.
Kubra Khan is known for her remarkable acting performances in the Pakistan entertainment industry. She recently gave a glimpse of her off-screen adventures as she shared a joyful video of herself exploring the picturesque city of Westminster with her friend.

She posted the video on her official Instagram account, in the video she can be seen in the streets of Westminster City where she enjoyed the vibe of the party. From the magnificent Big Ben to the historic Westminster Abbey, the video captures the essence of their delightful excursion.

Kubra Khan looks ravishing in the video, her fans flooded the comment section with praises.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Maida Azmat (@maidaazmat)

