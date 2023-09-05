Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet confirms romance at Beyonce’s concert

The 26-year-old beauty mogul and the 27-year-old Hollywood actor were spotted chatting in a special VIP area at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

They seemed to be having a good time, and Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, who is 27 years old and a model, was also seen with them in a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner on X.

This public appearance is significant because it’s the first time they’ve been seen together since rumors started circulating in April that they were dating, and there were also reports suggesting they had broken up. Despite these reports, it’s clear that the reality TV star, who has two kids with her ex Travis Scott, is still in a relationship with the ‘Dune’ star.

Sources insisted to TMZ that the pair are still dating and “any reports that say otherwise are false”.

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie and Timothée have been keeping a relatively low profile since they first sparked romance rumours in April.

The mother-of-two had been spotted leaving the actor’s house in June.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the pair were keeping their relationship “fun” and “casual”.

One insider said in April: “It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

