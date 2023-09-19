Kylie Jenner posts makeup free tutorial revealing glowing skin

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially file for divorce
Kylie Jenner used Instagram to present a tutorial video showcasing her latest beauty product. To the surprise of her followers, she began the video without makeup, revealing her natural, radiant complexion, which left fans in awe.
Throughout the video, the prominent figure from “The Kardashians” wore her dark hair in loose waves, adding a touch of sophistication with her gold earrings. For the tutorial, she opted for a nude long-sleeved blouse and sported a trendy French manicure. With enthusiasm, she greeted her audience, saying, “Hi guys! If you haven’t heard already, I’m dropping a brand new concealer… my Power Plush Longwear Concealer.”
Kylie proceeded to offer comprehensive guidance on the usage of her latest product, and she also emphasized the forthcoming release of a “vegan brush” specially crafted to complement the concealer.
Following the tutorial, many of Kylie’s nearly 400 million followers shared their reactions to her fresh-faced appearance. Admirers expressed their love for her look, with one saying, “She looks better natural without makeup.”
