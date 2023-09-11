Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s Sizzling Chemistry Takes At US Open

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were seen enjoying each other’s company at the US Open, sparking excitement among their fans as they shared affectionate moments.

The new celebrity couple was seated together during the men’s singles final match featuring Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday. The US Open’s official X account (formerly known as Twitter) shared a video of their presence during the thrilling game, stating, “Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama.”

In viral photos, the couple displayed their affection towards each other. Clad in black attire, the beauty mogul and Hollywood actor exchanged kisses and cuddles in the VIP booth. While some social media users expressed their admiration for Kylie and Timothee, others felt their romance seemed “forced.”

One user commented, “they’re so cute but forced.”

“Locking lips for viewers again,” another person added.

“Wow! I can’t believe they’re together! This is so unexpected, but I’m loving it. They make such a cute couple,” read another comment.

Previously, Kylie and Timothee confirmed their relationship by making their public debut at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. In a video, the couple was seen getting close, sharing kisses, embracing each other, and publicly displaying their affection.

