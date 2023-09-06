Lady Gaga & Rolling Stones Join Forces For Hackney Diamonds Album

The Rolling Stones have announced a collaboration with Lady Gaga on a track for their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds.

“Lady Gaga sings really sweet on [the new song] Sweet Sound of Heaven,” revealed the band’s guitarist Ronnie Wood during a live-streamed interview with Jimmy Fallon. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, other band members, were also present during the interview to promote the group’s video for their album’s single, Angry.

In addition to their partnership with Gaga, the Stones also mentioned a guest appearance by music legend Stevie Wonder on the new album.

This isn’t the first time Gaga has worked with the Stones; she previously joined them on stage during a December 2012 stop on the 50 & Counting tour, where they performed the band’s 1969 single Gimme Shelter from the album Let It Bleed.

In a 2021 interview, Gaga hinted at new music in the works. “There’s always music in my heart, in the works. It’s just about [asking], ‘What will it be?’” she mentioned.

Hackney Diamonds is set to release on October 20, marking the band’s 26th studio album.

