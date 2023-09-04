Latest dance video of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry goes viral

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle made headlines last week when they attended Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in California.

A fan shared a photo of the royal couple in their private box on social media, which quickly circulated across platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter.

Now, a charming dance video featuring Meghan and Harry from that private box is making the rounds on social media and has become a viral sensation.

Eugenia Garavani shared this video on her Instagram account with the caption, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle star in a romantic moment at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles concert.”

She added, “After releasing photographs of the Duke of Sussex where Harry appeared ‘bored,’ we now get to see his true mood with videos like this. Love on top!”

Earlier, Eugenia had also posted photos of the royal couple from the California concert with the caption, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy Beyoncé’s concert days before heading to Europe.”

The couple had a fantastic time at the concert, partying the night away. Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, also joined them in the private box to watch the performance.

