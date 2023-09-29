Learn how Tiktoker ‘Khaby Lame’ earns $750,000 with only one post

Khaby Lame is the famous TikToker and a social media sensation.

He revealed that he earns a substantial income from his posts on the platform.

In the interview, he revealed that he makes $750,000 for each TikTok post.

In addition to his earnings, Lame also works with many brands which also increases its yearly income. He earns $400,000 for collaborating with brands, and his recent collaboration with a well-known fashion brand, brought in $450,000 after he promoted it online. He also signed a contract with a major Hollywood studio for a single TikTok post which worth is $750,000.

Khaby Lame has an impressive following of 149.5 million on TikTok, he has become the most followed person on the platform. This substantial reach further enhances his appeal to brands and underscores the growing influence and earning potential of social media personalities.

One of the Digital Brand CEO, Raina Penchansky said “Lame’s deals and the trend of influencers securing lucrative partnerships. She explained that many influencers reach a point in their careers where they have endorsed various brands and received fixed fees for these collaborations. However, they often seek additional incentives or benefits from these partnerships, leading to discussions about deeper and more meaningful relationships with companies, or even potential ventures of their own”

