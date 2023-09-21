Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leonardo DiCaprio unveils exciting team-up with Lily Gladstone

Leonardo DiCaprio unveils exciting team-up with Lily Gladstone

Articles
Advertisement
Leonardo DiCaprio unveils exciting team-up with Lily Gladstone

Leonardo DiCaprio unveils exciting team-up with Lily Gladstone

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Leonardo DiCaprio dicussed about his role with Lily Gladstone in Killer of the Flower Moon.
  • Leonardo praised performance of Lily Gladstone in the movie.
  • Killers of the Flower Moon is set to release on October 20th.
    • Advertisement

Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone are making news as they grace the cover of British Vogue’s October issue.

They recently sat down with British Vogue to discuss their new movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Here’s a quick rundown.

In the film, they both play a married couple named Ernest and Mollie Burkhart, and the story is set in the 1920s on the Osage Reservation in Oklahoma. This movie is significant because it shines a light on a forgotten part of American history. It revolves around an FBI investigation into a series of murders that happened to the Osage people in Oklahoma during that time.

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio, who doesn’t usually do long interviews or magazine covers, had a chat with Lily Gladstone about their work together in this big movie.

Advertisement

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is all about Native American history, and how Native American people are shown in Hollywood is a really important part of this project.

Check out here

DiCaprio emphasized during the interview, “It’s a completely forgotten part of American history, and an open wound that still festers,” DiCaprio continued, “Hollywood has a long history and checkered past in its depiction of Native American people. We need to do more. You know, we are coming towards a great reckoning of our past. The more that these stories can be told in a truthful way, the more it can be a healing process.”

Also Read

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship: Exploring a casual romance
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship: Exploring a casual romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are said to be proceeding cautiously in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story