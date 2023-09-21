Leonardo DiCaprio unveils exciting team-up with Lily Gladstone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship: Exploring a casual romance
Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone are making news as they grace the cover of British Vogue’s October issue.
They recently sat down with British Vogue to discuss their new movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Here’s a quick rundown.
In the film, they both play a married couple named Ernest and Mollie Burkhart, and the story is set in the 1920s on the Osage Reservation in Oklahoma. This movie is significant because it shines a light on a forgotten part of American history. It revolves around an FBI investigation into a series of murders that happened to the Osage people in Oklahoma during that time.
Leonardo DiCaprio, who doesn’t usually do long interviews or magazine covers, had a chat with Lily Gladstone about their work together in this big movie.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” is all about Native American history, and how Native American people are shown in Hollywood is a really important part of this project.
DiCaprio emphasized during the interview, “It’s a completely forgotten part of American history, and an open wound that still festers,” DiCaprio continued, “Hollywood has a long history and checkered past in its depiction of Native American people. We need to do more. You know, we are coming towards a great reckoning of our past. The more that these stories can be told in a truthful way, the more it can be a healing process.”
