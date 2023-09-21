Leonardo DiCaprio unveils exciting team-up with Lily Gladstone

Leonardo DiCaprio dicussed about his role with Lily Gladstone in Killer of the Flower Moon.

Leonardo praised performance of Lily Gladstone in the movie.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to release on October 20th. Advertisement

Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone are making news as they grace the cover of British Vogue’s October issue.

They recently sat down with British Vogue to discuss their new movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Here’s a quick rundown.

In the film, they both play a married couple named Ernest and Mollie Burkhart, and the story is set in the 1920s on the Osage Reservation in Oklahoma. This movie is significant because it shines a light on a forgotten part of American history. It revolves around an FBI investigation into a series of murders that happened to the Osage people in Oklahoma during that time.