Liam Payne Faces Speeding Charges In London: Details Unveiled

Liam Payne has reportedly received a fine for exceeding the speed limit in West London while driving his pickup truck.

The former One Direction member, who owns a Ford Ranger Wildtrak Deranged Edition, was captured by an automatic camera when he was driving his vehicle at an excessive speed. According to reports, Liam was traveling at 43mph in a 30mph zone and has been fined approximately $125.60 (£100) for this violation.

Additionally, the singer has incurred three penalty points on his driving record. His truck has an estimated value of $43,956.50 (£35,000).

This incident is said to have occurred in February of this year on the Hammersmith flyover.

Reports indicate that Liam’s case was addressed at Lavender Hill Magistrates Court, although he was not present during the Monday hearing.

This news emerged shortly after Liam Payne announced the postponement of his upcoming tour due to a severe kidney infection.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Liam Payne conveyed, “I really didn’t want to have to tell you this, but I’ve been dealing with some health issues recently and ended up in the hospital with a serious kidney infection.”

“We had started rehearsals, but I’ve been advised that it’s not the right time to be on the road while I recover,” he added, urging fans to seek ticket refunds and assuring them of a “better show” once he’s fully recovered.

