Lil Nas X talked about a funny incident he had with Viola Davis at a grocery store in his new documentary, “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero,” which premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

He shared the story even though he’s not sure if Viola Davis remembers it. In the documentary, he humorously tells the tale of their unexpected meeting. Viola Davis is famous for her roles in movies like “The Help” and the TV series “How to Get Away With Murder.”

“I met Viola Davis at an Erewhon, but I don’t think she knew who the f— I was,” the 24-year-old says in the film, as he shows the camera a sea of celebrity pictures on his bedroom wall, including that of Davis.

“I was like, ‘I’m such a big fan,’ and she was like, ‘Oh, thanks,’ and she hurried out the store. It was kind of funny.”