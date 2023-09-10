Deadpool 3 director worked with nerds to make Wolverine suit
Lil Nas X talked about a funny incident he had with Viola Davis at a grocery store in his new documentary, “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero,” which premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.
He shared the story even though he’s not sure if Viola Davis remembers it. In the documentary, he humorously tells the tale of their unexpected meeting. Viola Davis is famous for her roles in movies like “The Help” and the TV series “How to Get Away With Murder.”
“I met Viola Davis at an Erewhon, but I don’t think she knew who the f— I was,” the 24-year-old says in the film, as he shows the camera a sea of celebrity pictures on his bedroom wall, including that of Davis.
“I was like, ‘I’m such a big fan,’ and she was like, ‘Oh, thanks,’ and she hurried out the store. It was kind of funny.”
Co-directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, the new documentary about Lil Nas X explores his successful career and his personal journey during his Long Live Montero tour across the country. It also talks about his decision to publicly come out as gay in 2019.
In the film, you get a quick look at his home, where he has pictures of famous people on his bedroom wall, including Alexa Demie from Euphoria, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift.
Even though we don’t know the exact release date yet, we can expect Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero to come out soon.
