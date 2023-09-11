Lil Nas X’s Documentary Premiere Postponed After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat caused a delay in the world premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday night. The documentary showcases the journey of Lil Nas X, a renowned Black and queer artist, during his inaugural international tour.

According to the festival’s organizers, Lil and the film’s directors were en route to the gala screening when Toronto police descended upon the red carpet outside Roy Thomson Hall shortly before 10 p.m. However, after a thorough search of the King Street area to ensure the safety of festival attendees, the rapper, and his team, the TIFF gala screening proceeded without incident.

A TIFF festival spokesperson stated, “Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero screening. Our standard security measures remained in place during this time and the screening commenced with a slight delay. To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist,” as reported suggested.

Following the 60-day documentation of his Long Live Montero tour, which delves into his career and determination to achieve success in the pop music industry, Montero Hill, also known as Lil Nas X, eventually appeared on stage at Roy Thomson Hall to introduce the film directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel.

Produced by RadicalMedia in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment, Columbia Records, Museum & Crane, and other partners, the documentary chronicles Lil Nas X’s tour in support of his self-titled debut studio album, “Montero.”

The Toronto Film Festival is scheduled to run until September 17th.

