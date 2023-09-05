Lili Reinhart Addresses Viral Clip: No Feud With Sydney Sweeney

Lili Reinhart faced an uncomfortable situation when rumors of a feud with Sydney Sweeney circulated following an unusual encounter at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival.

A TikTok video went viral from the Armani event they both attended in Italy, where it was pointed out that “Lili’s face instantly changed” on the red carpet when Sydney Sweeney, aged 25, approached for a hug. Lukas Gage, a star from “You,” was also seen looking at Lili Reinhart as if waiting for her reaction when the “Euphoria” actress arrived.

Another user captioned the video as “POV: You meet the ‘nice’ person everyone likes but something feels off about them.”

However, the 26-year-old Riverdale actress quickly dispelled any feud rumors as they posed together in an Instagram Story, providing a glimpse of their double date with their respective partners.

“We’ll be over here if you need us,” Lili Reinhart captioned the photo, which showed the two of them on a boat in Venice. Sweeney also shared the happy picture on her own Instagram Story.

This social media update comes three days after the Armani Beauty dinner during the prestigious film festival. Sweeney was accompanied in Italy by her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, while Reinhart was with her boyfriend, Jack Martin.

Both women coincidentally wore all-black outfits, with Sweeney in a sheer top minidress and Reinhart donning a halter top dress with striking pink floral detailing on the neckline. They attended the Miu Miu Women’s Tales Committee party together with their respective dates.

