Lily Allen & David Harbour Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary

Lily Allen Opens Up About Loneliness While Making Public Appearance
Lily Allen made a stunning appearance in public following her candid revelation...
David Harbour and Lily Allen are celebrating their third year of wedded happiness. The 38-year-old British singer-songwriter, Lily Allen, marked the occasion by sharing a photo from their 2020 wedding on Instagram. She captioned the post with, “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress.” In the picture, the 48-year-old actor from Stranger Things and the singer are seen gazing at each other with smiles, capturing a candid moment of their joy. Lily is also wearing a simple veil that complements her white off-the-shoulder wedding gown.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
To commemorate their first wedding anniversary, Lily had previously shared numerous photos and videos on Instagram, with the caption, “1 year down with this guy. Happy Anniversary baby @dkharbour. I prefer my life with you in it. You can stay.” The couple had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.
Their wedding occurred shortly after they obtained a marriage license. David Harbour had described the ceremony in a social media post at the time, saying, “In a wedding officiated by the king himself.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.