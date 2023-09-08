Lily Allen & David Harbour Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary

David Harbour and Lily Allen are celebrating their third year of wedded happiness. The 38-year-old British singer-songwriter, Lily Allen, marked the occasion by sharing a photo from their 2020 wedding on Instagram. She captioned the post with, “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress.” In the picture, the 48-year-old actor from Stranger Things and the singer are seen gazing at each other with smiles, capturing a candid moment of their joy. Lily is also wearing a simple veil that complements her white off-the-shoulder wedding gown.

To commemorate their first wedding anniversary, Lily had previously shared numerous photos and videos on Instagram, with the caption, “1 year down with this guy. Happy Anniversary baby @dkharbour. I prefer my life with you in it. You can stay.” The couple had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Their wedding occurred shortly after they obtained a marriage license. David Harbour had described the ceremony in a social media post at the time, saying, “In a wedding officiated by the king himself.”

