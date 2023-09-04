Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell’s Relationship Hits Two-Year Mark

Lily Collins celebrated her second anniversary of marriage with her filmmaker husband Charlie McDowell through an affectionate tribute and a rare glimpse of their wedding day.

The star of “Emily in Paris” shared a series of pictures from their wedding in Dunton Springs, Colorado, in 2021 on her Instagram. Collins recollected her wedding day in the caption, saying, “Two years today and a lifetime to come.” She continued, “I remember this moment, this day, this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday.”

The 34-year-old actress went on, “And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more. I adore you @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t be more grateful to be your other half in life and in love. You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human.”

She expressed her gratitude to McDowell for being the “greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other.”

Collins concluded her post with a toast to another year of making memories, no matter where they might be. She said, “Here’s to another 365 days of memories ahead, wherever in the world we find ourselves. I’d walk into the unknown with you any day and every day. With you by my side, it’s always an epic adventure…”

The actress met McDowell in 2019 on the set of his film, “Gilded Rage.” While their initial connection was professional, it eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

In September 2020, Collins announced her engagement to McDowell, and the following year in September, the couple exchanged vows at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

