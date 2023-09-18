“Live Your Own Life” Actor No Young Kook Passes Away At Age 74

Veteran actor No Young Kook, aged 74, has passed away.

No Young Kook leaves behind a legacy of work.

He played a supporting role in the ongoing K-Drama “Live Your Own Life.”

Actor No Young Kook, aged 74, has passed away, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest on September 18. No Young Kook commenced his acting journey in the late 1960s in theatre before making his on-screen debut in 1975. His career encompassed various television series and films, including notable works like “Bravo,” “My Life,” “Taejong of Joseon,” and “The Scarlett Letter.”

Notably, he played a significant supporting role in the ongoing K-Drama “Live Your Own Life,” featuring UEE, Ha Jun, and Go Joo Won. The series revolves around Lee Hyo-Sim, portrayed by Uee, who works as a fitness trainer to support her single mother and two siblings. Her life takes a romantic turn when she becomes involved with Kang Tae-Ho, played by Ha-Joon, a director at a prominent company.

Following the actor’s passing, the production team of “Live Your Own Life” will hold discussions to determine the show’s filming plans in light of this sad event.

