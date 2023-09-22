Lizzo Receives Humanitarian Award Amid Lawsuits

Lizzo receives Humanitarian Award at BMAC gala.

She highlights the selflessness of humanitarianism.

Lizzo pledges to amplify marginalized voices and create safe spaces.

Advertisement

Lizzo was honored with a Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) gala in Los Angeles, despite facing a second lawsuit from a worker alleging a hostile work environment. The singer, known for hits like “Good As Hell,” skipped the red carpet but took the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel to receive the award.

Tears welled up in Lizzo’s eyes as she thanked her Big Grrrl dancers and expressed how much the award meant to her. She emphasized that humanitarianism is thankless and selfless, recognizing the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to helping others.

Lizzo also highlighted the importance of doing the right thing when no one is watching. She acknowledged a black-led organization she had donated $250,000 to earlier in the year and pledged to continue shining a light on marginalized voices and creating safe spaces for Black, plus-sized women.

Despite facing challenges, Lizzo remains committed to using her platform for good and amplifying the voices of those who deserve recognition.

Also Read Special Tour Dancers Rally Behind Lizzo Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Lizzo has garnered support from a group of her “Big Grrl” and...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.