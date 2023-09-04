Maaz Safdar reveal why he deleted his account

Maaz Safder is a well-known social media influencer from Pakistan.

Maaz Safder is a well-known social media influencer from Pakistan. He started his journey in the social media world by using TikTok when he was quite young.

However, he has since transitioned to vlogging on YouTube and has gained significant fame at the age of 23. His official YouTube channel has amassed a massive following of 3.51 million subscribers, including viewers from India and Bangladesh.

Maaz Safder is known for consistently sharing updates about his life and daily activities, which his fans enjoy.

Recently, Maaz Safder made an appearance on a show hosted by Hassan Choudary. During the show, he discussed why he deleted his TikTok account.

Maaz explained that he wanted to see personal growth and also wanted to focus on growing his YouTube presence with organic followers, which he successfully achieved.

He expressed that there is a distinction between TikTok and YouTube audiences. However, he mentioned that he is now considering restarting his TikTok account for business purposes.

In the interview, Maaz Safder also touched upon the concept of the “Evil Eye.” He shared his belief in the idea but disagreed with his wife, Saba, on the extent to which one should hide their life out of fear of the Evil Eye.

Maaz emphasized that it’s essential not to dwell on negative thoughts but instead focus on one’s work and maintain a positive mindset. He suggested reciting prayers for protection but emphasized that there’s no need to hide oneself due to fear of the Evil Eye, especially considering the nature of their work.

