At the start of this year, Madison Beer and Lana Del Rey met by chance at a café in Los Angeles called Urth Cafe. Lana, who is famous for her song “Born to Die,” went up to Madison and told her how much she loved her music. This meeting was the beginning of a close and warm friendship between them.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer)

Beer describes the significance of their meeting, stating, “Meeting Lana was just so huge for me because the phrase, ‘Never meet your idols,’ that’s just not true when it comes to someone like her.” This serendipitous meeting set the stage for a unique friendship rooted in mutual admiration and support.