Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Madison Beer explains her ‘supportive friendship’ with idol Lana Del Rey

Madison Beer explains her ‘supportive friendship’ with idol Lana Del Rey

Articles
Advertisement
Madison Beer explains her ‘supportive friendship’ with idol Lana Del Rey

Madison Beer explains her ‘supportive friendship’ with idol Lana Del Rey

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Madison Beer opens up about her special friendship with Lana Del Rey, her musical idol.
  • Their friendship began after a chance meeting at Urth Cafe in Los Angeles.
  • Madison admires Lana Del Rey for being humble and down-to-earth.
    • Advertisement

Madison Beer, who is a 24-year-old musician, recently talked about her close friendship with Lana Del Rey, who is her musical idol and someone she trusts a lot.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Madison shared how Lana Del Rey has been a great source of support and inspiration for her.

Advertisement

At the start of this year, Madison Beer and Lana Del Rey met by chance at a café in Los Angeles called Urth Cafe. Lana, who is famous for her song “Born to Die,” went up to Madison and told her how much she loved her music. This meeting was the beginning of a close and warm friendship between them.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer)

Beer describes the significance of their meeting, stating, “Meeting Lana was just so huge for me because the phrase, ‘Never meet your idols,’ that’s just not true when it comes to someone like her.” This serendipitous meeting set the stage for a unique friendship rooted in mutual admiration and support.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Madison admires Lana Del Rey for being humble and down-to-earth, even though she’s incredibly famous. Madison really appreciates Lana’s lack of arrogance. Lana recently worked at a Waffle House, which shows how genuine and unpretentious she is.

Also Read

Amber Heard Reveals Toxic Behavior on Aquaman 2 Set
Amber Heard Reveals Toxic Behavior on Aquaman 2 Set

Allegations of harassment and mistreatment on the set of "Aquaman 2" have...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story