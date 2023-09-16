Amber Heard Reveals Toxic Behavior on Aquaman 2 Set
Allegations of harassment and mistreatment on the set of "Aquaman 2" have...
Madison Beer, who is a 24-year-old musician, recently talked about her close friendship with Lana Del Rey, who is her musical idol and someone she trusts a lot.
In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Madison shared how Lana Del Rey has been a great source of support and inspiration for her.
At the start of this year, Madison Beer and Lana Del Rey met by chance at a café in Los Angeles called Urth Cafe. Lana, who is famous for her song “Born to Die,” went up to Madison and told her how much she loved her music. This meeting was the beginning of a close and warm friendship between them.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Beer describes the significance of their meeting, stating, “Meeting Lana was just so huge for me because the phrase, ‘Never meet your idols,’ that’s just not true when it comes to someone like her.” This serendipitous meeting set the stage for a unique friendship rooted in mutual admiration and support.
Madison admires Lana Del Rey for being humble and down-to-earth, even though she’s incredibly famous. Madison really appreciates Lana’s lack of arrogance. Lana recently worked at a Waffle House, which shows how genuine and unpretentious she is.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.