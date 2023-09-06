Mahesh Babu Praises Jawan as Release Date Approaches

Jawan is poised for a massive box-office debut this week.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie “Jawan” is poised for a massive box office debut this week. Directed by Atlee, the film showcases Shah Rukh Khan in seven distinct roles. The tremendous buzz surrounding the movie has catapulted it to the number one trending topic on Twitter (now known as X).

Adding to the excitement, renowned South Indian actor Mahesh Babu has also expressed his support by giving a heartfelt shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan on his social media. He mentioned his anticipation to watch the film with his entire family. Shah Rukh Khan, in response, graciously acknowledged the gesture and expressed his desire to join them for the viewing.

On his Twitter account, Mahesh Babu posted the following message, “It’s time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! (fire emoticon) Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!! #Nayanthara @VijaySethuOffl @Atlee_dir @anirudhofficial @RedChilliesEnt (sic).”

Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug. https://t.co/xW0ZD65uvk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 6, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, in anticipation of the film’s eagerly awaited release tomorrow, posted a release poster on his Instagram. In the caption, he expressed “Koi Accha Koi Bura Kai Kirdaar….Bas kal ke liye ho jao Taiyyaar! Let’s ‘Chaleya’ to the theaters tomorrow. See u at the movies! Ready…. Book your tickets now! #Jawan releasing worldwide in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

In a recent report, Girish Johar, a producer and film industry expert, made a projection of a global opening exceeding ₹100 crore for the movie Jawan. Additionally, he suggested that the film could surpass the first-day earnings of Pathan in the domestic market, potentially reaching an overall Indian collection (across all languages) of ₹60 crore.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan was seen visiting the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati with the aim of seeking blessings in anticipation of his film’s release. Accompanying him were his daughter, Suhana Khan, and his co-star from the movie “Jawan,” Nayanthara. Additionally, Nayanthara’s spouse, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, was also in their company during this visit.

The film “Jawan,” helmed by director Atlee and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, features a cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among other talented actors. This much-anticipated movie is set to hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

