Edition: English
Edition: English

Mahira Khan celebrating 12 years of “Humsafar” drama

  • The actress gained overnight popularity from this drama.
  • Humsafar,” drama was aired in 2011.
  •  Mahira shared a post on her official Instagram account.
Pakistan’s famous and people’s favorite actress Mahira Khan is celebrating 12 years of Humsafar drama. The actress gained overnight popularity from this drama for her role as Khirad in the drama and shared heartfelt reflections on this iconic show that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide. “Humsafar,” drama was aired in 2011, and became a massive hit, and her co-star Fawad Khan also gets stardom.

Mahira shared a post on her official Instagram account where she expressed gratitude to the entire team behind “Humsafar” and the fans who have showered the show with love and admiration over the years.

She captioned the post “Today.. 12 years of Humsafar.. also 12 years of all of you celebrating us. Always always grateful for your love and patience. Love you guys so very much. Alhumdulillah for all of you. For all of you today… a little sneak peek into the world of Neelofar ♥”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

