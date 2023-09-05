Mahira Khan looks radiant in her Latest Clicks

Hira Umer shares her throwback fattso look pictures
Hira Umer is a rising star in the entertainment industry. She's been...
Mahira Khan is undoubtedly the most prominent female star in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Her journey began as a VJ, but she has since achieved remarkable success, spanning across dramas, films, and now even Pakistan’s first Netflix series, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.”
In a recent revelation, Mahira Khan bravely shared her battle with depression and how she has persevered through this challenging condition with medication and determination. She holds a special place in the hearts of millions, and her devoted fans eagerly await any opportunity to see her shine.
Mahira Khan recently collaborated with designer Ayesha Shoaib Malik for a captivating photoshoot set against the backdrop of picturesque high tides and beach waves. The combination of the stunning landscape and Mahira Khan’s elegance and beauty creates a visual spectacle. Whether in dull gold, silver, or blush pink outfits, Mahira Khan effortlessly dazzles in these photographs, appearing as though she’s a living sculpture amid the crashing waves. Here are some glimpses from her latest photoshoot.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.