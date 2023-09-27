Advertisement
Mahira Khan pins high hopes on “Neelofar”

Mahira Khan pins high hopes on “Neelofar”

Actress Mahira Khan holds great anticipation for her upcoming film, “Neelofar,” in which she stars alongside Fawad Khan. She’s optimistic that the long-awaited movie will be a rewarding experience for fans eagerly anticipating the on-screen reunion of these two talented actors.

“I just hope when Neelofar comes out.. it’s worth every second of the wait and every ounce of our hard work. InshAllah. Ameen,” she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

The highly-anticipated movie “Neelofar,” featuring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is slated for release in December this year. Fans have been eagerly yearning for the return of this popular duo to the silver screen.

The movie has been scripted by Ammar Rasool and is under the production of Qasim Mehmood Productions.

