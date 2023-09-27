Mahira Khan pins high hopes on “Neelofar”

Sehar Khan talks about her desire for realistic future over “fairy tale” dreams
Pakistani actress and model Sehar Khan has stated that marriage is not...
Actress Mahira Khan holds great anticipation for her upcoming film, “Neelofar,” in which she stars alongside Fawad Khan. She’s optimistic that the long-awaited movie will be a rewarding experience for fans eagerly anticipating the on-screen reunion of these two talented actors.
“I just hope when Neelofar comes out.. it’s worth every second of the wait and every ounce of our hard work. InshAllah. Ameen,” she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.
The highly-anticipated movie “Neelofar,” featuring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is slated for release in December this year. Fans have been eagerly yearning for the return of this popular duo to the silver screen.
12 years of all of you celebrating us… your love is felt and seen and heard. I know I keep saying soon… I just hope when Neelofar comes out.. it’s worth every second of the wait and every ounce of our hard work. InshAllah. Ameen. #12YearsOfHumsafar pic.twitter.com/hnKc114ImT
— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 24, 2023
Catch all the Entertainment News, Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.