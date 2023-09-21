Mahira Khan suffering from bipolar disorder since her movie Raees.

She discussed her health battles and revealed her diagnosis of manic depression.

Advertisement Mahira has been taking anti-depressants for six to seven years.

Being in the spotlight means that even one mistake can lead to criticism and a downward spiral. Celebrities often face harsh judgment, and though they try to handle it gracefully, it can sometimes affect their mental well-being.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan knows this all too well. She recently shared her struggle with ‘manic depression’ following the release of her film “Raees.”