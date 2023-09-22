Mahira Khan says she’s been taking anti-depressants for six years

Advertisement
  • Mahira Khan suffering from bipolar disorder since her movie Raees.
  • She discussed her health battles and revealed her diagnosis of manic depression.
  • Mahira has been taking anti-depressants for six to seven years.
Being in the spotlight means that even one mistake can lead to criticism and a downward spiral. Celebrities often face harsh judgment, and though they try to handle it gracefully, it can sometimes affect their mental well-being.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan knows this all too well. She recently shared her struggle with ‘manic depression’ following the release of her film “Raees.”

During a recent interview, she discussed her health battles and revealed her diagnosis of manic depression. This gifted actress, recognized for her outstanding acting, shared insights into the difficulties she encountered upon entering the Bollywood industry and the criticism that followed.

Mahira Khan returns to our television screens after five-year hiatus with Hum Kahan Kai Sachey Thay - Culture - Images

During a conversation on the FWhy podcast, Mahira Khan bravely opened up about her mental health struggles. Her journey began following her Bollywood success in “Raees,” which brought forth harsh criticism that eventually led to her mental health challenges.

Mahira disclosed that her psychiatrist diagnosed her with ‘manic depression,’ and she has been taking anti-depressants for six to seven years. Mahira shared that she experienced another difficult period last year, describing it as “her lowest point.”

