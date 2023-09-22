Mahira Khan Talks About Oppression Towards Women In Our Society

The latest project of Mahira Khan challenges the conventional narratives.

Mahira Khan actively champions her groundbreaking series.

She shed light on the unintended consequences of desiring male offspring.

As Mahira Khan is actively promoting her groundbreaking upcoming series, she engages in a conversation with Momal Sheikh and the show’s screenwriter, Mohsin Ali, on Maliha Rehman’s show.

When discussing the origins of women’s oppression, Ali shares a dialogue from the series, conveyed through Khan’s voiceover. He underscores how our desire for male offspring inadvertently suppresses the rights of our daughters and women, expressing, “In the wish for a son, when we rob our daughters of their rights, it becomes the reality of her existence, a burden she’ll always carry.”

Khan delves into the grimness of this situation, lamenting how women lose their rights at a young age, triggering a vicious cycle where they become oblivious to their true worth. She points out, “This is the first right you take away, and then you just keep taking and taking. Eventually, there comes a point when she herself forgets her rights, and questions if they’re even hers when told otherwise… Just on the basis of being human – forget woman, man, everything, the fact that you are human means you must have rights.”

On the work front, Mahira Khan was last seen in the drama ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’ alongside Kubra Khan and Usman Mukhtar.

