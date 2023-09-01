Malaika Arora Sends Son Arhaan off to University with a Hug

Malaika Arora bid a heartfelt farewell to her son, Arhaan Khan, as he departed for college. Arhaan, the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, enjoys a substantial following on Instagram and is recognized as one of B-Town’s popular star kids. Over the past few weeks, he was frequently spotted with his mother in Mumbai.

Pictures and videos captured by paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport depict the touching moment when Malaika embraced her son before his departure. Malaika looked stunning in a long black dress with a stylish back cutout, while Arhaan sported a casual, comfortable look in a black sweatshirt, matching track pants, and a cap.

Take a look at the post below:

Arbaaz Khan had previously disclosed that Arhaan is pursuing filmmaking in the United States. He is currently in his second year at a Long Island film school. Arhaan even gained experience as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s project, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2016 but continue to co-parent their son, providing him with their undivided attention and support. Their amicable relationship post-divorce has been praised, with Malaika expressing pride in their ability to coexist for the sake of their son.

