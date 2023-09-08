Man shot and critically wounded at Lil Baby concert in Memphis

During a concert featuring rapper Lil Baby at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Thursday night, there was a shooting, and one person was critically injured.

The Memphis Police Department received a report of the shooting at 191 Beale Street, which is where the Forum is located. The Forum is a large arena with 19,000 seats and is used by the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team.

A man who was shot was rushed to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition, and fortunately, there were no other reported injuries.

The police didn't know who the shooter was, as stated in their announcement. When gunshots rang out inside the venue, rapper Lil Baby was quickly taken off the stage, according to WREG-TV. "I heard a pop," Clarissa Johnson, who attended the concert, told WREG. "I'm not sure what happened but I had a suite, so I told all my crew, 'get down.' So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, did a head count. I'm still not sure what happened." A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for more information.