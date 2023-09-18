Mansha Pasha Talks about her divorce and Husband’s kidnapping

Mansha Pasha is a highly talented and intelligent actress.

Mansha Pasha is a highly talented and intelligent actress in the entertainment industry. She’s very selective about the scripts she chooses and usually opts for projects with compelling stories and meaningful messages. Some of her notable works include “Laal Kabootar,” “Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” and her current role in “Idiot.” Throughout her life, Mansha has faced both challenges and successes, always emerging stronger.

During a conversation with Frieha Altaf on the podcast, Mansha opened up about the difficult experience of her divorce. She mentioned that it was a trying time with many well-intentioned people offering advice. However, she emphasized the importance of trusting one’s instincts. After her first divorce, it took Mansha five years to start thinking independently and on her terms.

Mansha is currently married to Jibran Nasir, an activist, lawyer, and politician. She revealed that they were friends before realizing they had a special connection. Both of them took their time before committing to a romantic relationship.

Recently, amidst the ongoing turmoil in the country and the abduction of individuals with dissenting voices, Jibran, Mansha’s husband, was also taken into custody while she was with him. Mansha showed great courage by speaking out for him. Thanks to the widespread support and outcry on social media from people across different ideological backgrounds in Pakistan, Jibran was eventually released and safely returned home.

