Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett passes away at 76

Jimmy Buffett, a well-known singer and entrepreneur, achieved fame with his hit song “Margaritaville,” which not only topped the charts but also inspired his restaurant chains and hotels with the same theme.

At the age of 76, he became iconic for embracing the laid-back beach lifestyle depicted in his 1977 hit song rather than shying away from it, and this choice brought him significant success. Unfortunately, the musician passed away on September 1.

Late on September 1, on Friday, a statement was shared on all his social media accounts and websites. It read, “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”