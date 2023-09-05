Margot Robbie’s Barbie becomes biggest movie of the year

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has become the biggest movie of 2023 so far.

The Margot Robbie starrer has broken numerous records, old and new since its release on July 21.

Greta Gerwig has turned it into the biggest hit of the year.

The Barbie movie was expected to generate a lot of excitement because it’s based on the world’s most famous doll. However, even with the added appeal of nostalgia, both audiences and critics have given it high ratings for its story and acting.

