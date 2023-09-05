Margot Robbie’s Barbie becomes biggest movie of the year

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet confirms romance at Beyonce’s concert
The Barbie movie was expected to generate a lot of excitement because it’s based on the world’s most famous doll. However, even with the added appeal of nostalgia, both audiences and critics have given it high ratings for its story and acting.
However, it’s not surprising that the movie has been setting records at the box office during its first two months. In fact, Greta Gerwig, who directed the film, has turned it into the biggest hit of the year. Here’s what you should know about it.
The Barbie movie, with Margot Robbie playing Barbie, has achieved a big accomplishment by making $1.38 billion at the worldwide box office. This makes it the year’s biggest hit, surpassing Universal’s Super Mario Bros movie, which made $1.36 billion.
Also, the Barbie movie helped the US summer box office reach over $4 billion for the first time since the pandemic caused problems for movie theaters.
The Super Mario Bros. movie did really well and made more money than people expected worldwide. But the impact of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie should not be underestimated.
Along with the viral Barbenheimer trend that also made Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer movie very successful, it’s clear that this year’s box office winners are these movies. Even though the year isn’t over yet, it’s hard to imagine any new movies making as much money as Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie, especially with the recent strikes in Hollywood.
In July, the Barbie movie had a remarkable start by making an incredible $162 million in its first weekend in the United States. This was the highest amount for any movie since the pandemic began. It also proudly holds the title of being the highest-earning film ever directed by a female filmmaker.
