Mariam Ansari’s respond to her Pregnancy Criticism

Mariam Ansari is more than just a talented actress and model; she hails from a family of celebrities. Her brother, Ali Ansari, is a well-known actor, and she shares family ties with Saboor Aly and Sajal Aly. Mariam is married to Owais Khan, and her brother-in-law is Azam Khan. Recently, Mariam experienced the most significant blessing of her life as she welcomed her first child, a baby girl. The couple joyfully announced this wonderful news through a pregnancy photoshoot just before their daughter’s arrival.

Mariam has shared some beautiful pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot with her fans, some featuring her alone and others with her husband.

However, it’s worth noting that pregnancy photoshoots are not very common or widely accepted in Pakistan, and Mariam received some criticism for her pictures. In response to her critics, she expressed that she had observed the negativity directed towards her pregnancy photos. She emphasized that her social media profile, her pictures, and her choices are hers to make. Mariam confidently stated that she is proud of her journey through pregnancy and that there’s no reason to feel ashamed about it.

 

Mariam Ansari Welcomes a Precious Addition: A Baby Girl
Mariam Ansari Welcomes a Precious Addition: A Baby Girl

Mariam Ansari is a renowned and beloved Pakistani television actress. She is...

