Marilyn Monroe’s home saved from demolition

  • Monroe’s Brentwood home is safe from demolition, thanks to a unanimous City Council vote.
  • Councilmember Traci Park’s impassioned efforts led to the initiation of historic-cultural monument.
  • After everyone on the City Council agreed, they decided to keep the house safe for now.
Marilyn Monroe’s old house in Brentwood, a very old and special Spanish-style home, was in danger of being torn down. But then, a person named Traci Park, who works for the Los Angeles City Council, worked really hard to save it.

However, after everyone on the City Council agreed, they decided to keep the house safe for now. This is an important step to make sure the house stays a part of Hollywood’s history.

The rush to save Marilyn Monroe’s house started when Councilmember Traci Park found out that the people who own the house wanted to tear it down.

Traci and her team tried to stop it quickly, but the government had already given permission to tear it down before they could do much to stop it.

Councilmember Park, who felt a strong connection to Marilyn Monroe, gave a speech at a public event. In her speech, she said she wants to start a process to make the house an official historic place. She talked about how it’s not just about keeping Marilyn Monroe’s last home safe but also about protecting the history and culture of the city.

Councilmember Park asked the City Council to do something right away. She wanted them to think about making the house an important historic place.

Everyone on the City Council agreed with her. They want to check if the house is really important because of its history and culture, but they won’t take away the owner’s rights.

