Marilyn Monroe’s home saved from demolition

Marilyn Monroe’s old house in Brentwood, a very old and special Spanish-style home, was in danger of being torn down. But then, a person named Traci Park, who works for the Los Angeles City Council, worked really hard to save it.

However, after everyone on the City Council agreed, they decided to keep the house safe for now. This is an important step to make sure the house stays a part of Hollywood’s history.