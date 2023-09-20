Mawra Hocane celebrates her friend’s 30th birthday with a sweet message

Mawra Hocane posted a heartwarming birthday message for her friend on Instagram.

She shared a collection of nostalgic photos featuring her friend.

She described her friend as someone who makes her “OTT look normal,” her “loud look decent,” and her “crazy look sane.”

Mawra Hocane is not only a highly skilled actor, a thriving model, and a former VJ, but she is also known for her genuine friendship, often wholeheartedly celebrating her friends whenever the opportunity arises.

Although she possesses a remarkable presence, the 30-year-old artist has consistently shown support and affection for her sister, actress Urwa Hocane, as well as her colleagues and friends in the entertainment industry, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

As the actress from “Sanam Teri Kasam” has always been open about her feelings, Hocane recently expressed her love, appreciation, and best wishes for her friend’s 30th birthday on Instagram.

Hocane started the heartfelt caption by sending birthday wishes for her friend, affectionately calling her “happy BIG 30”, she described as the one who makes her “OTT look normal,” her “loud look decent,” her “crazy look sane” but ”most importantly,” the star added that she ”brings so much joy wherever she goes.”

“this will be your best year,” Hocane posted on social media and mentioned her friend by tagging them.

In the realm of acting, Hocane has earned recognition as one of the most impactful figures in the entertainment industry, garnering numerous awards and having a wide array of both commercially successful and critically acclaimed television series to her credit.

Some of these notable series include “Shadi Mubarak,” “Haasil,” “Sammi,” “Aangan,” “Daasi,” “Sabaat,” “Qissa Meherbano Ka,” “Neem,” and “Nauroz,” among others.

