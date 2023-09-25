Mawra Hocane Shares Cute Photo With Newborn Niece

Mawra Hocane is a versatile actress with a background in VJing.

Recently, Mawra shared heartwarming pictures with her niece.

The photos led many to believe that Urwa and Farhan had become parents.

Mawra Hocane is a highly intelligent actress who initially kickstarted her career as a VJ. She later gained immense popularity through her roles in several successful dramas and even ventured into Bollywood with a film celebrated as a contemporary romance classic. Mawra Hocane hails from a family of accomplished individuals, including her sister Urwa Hocane, who is a highly successful actress, producer, and businesswoman, and her brother-in-law Farhan Saeed, a prominent figure in the music and acting industry.

Mawra recently took to Instagram and shared some endearing photographs featuring herself with her newly born niece. Her joy was evident as she held baby MeharBano in her arms for the first time. Below are the delightful pictures capturing moments between Mawra Hocane and her niece.

The news of Mawra becoming a “khala” (aunt) led many to assume that Urwa and Farhan had welcomed their first child. Fans flocked to the couple’s social media profiles to verify the news. This confusion arose from Mawra’s specific use of the term “khala.” However, it was later clarified that the new addition to the family is the daughter of Mawra’s best friend, leading to surprise among netizens. Here’s how the internet reacted to the revelation:

On the work front, Mawra is recently seen delighting fans and followers in the blockbuster dramas “Nauroz,” and “Neem.”

