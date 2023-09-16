Maya Ali Faces Criticism for Awkward Dance Moves on Sridevi Song

Fans criticized Maya Ali’s dance performance on the song “Geet Mitwa.”

Some fans have trolled her for her unusual facial expressions.

One social media user commented, “not a good dance, no talent, just exposing body.”

Maya Ali, a highly acclaimed Pakistani television actress, has garnered an immense following of millions of devoted fans. Her breakthrough came with the iconic drama series “Aun Zara,” and she has also graced the screen in notable productions like “Aik Nai Cinderella,” “Durreshehwar,” “Diyar E Dil,” “Mann Mayal,” “Jo Bichar Gaye,” and “Pehli Si Muhabbat.”

Currently, her latest drama “Yunhi” is receiving critical acclaim, with viewers appreciating her portrayal of the progressive character Kim. Fans adore Maya Ali’s on-screen chemistry with all her co-stars.

Recently, Maya Ali showcased Muse Luxe clothing brand in a modeling gig. She looked stunning in a mauve silk saree from Muse Luxe, adorned with sparkling sequin embellishments. During the event, Maya Ali also performed a dance to the iconic Sri Devi song, “Geet Mitwa.”

Following the release of dance videos featuring renowned actress Maya Ali, her fans have taken to criticizing her performance. Many fans believe that her dance moves on an iconic song are less than impressive and have voiced their disappointment.

Her choice of a bold and revealing saree has also garnered negative feedback, with some individuals making harsh comments about her age and weight. Fans have expressed the opinion that her dancing style appears excessive, and one social media user even commented, “not a good dance, no talent, just exposing body”

