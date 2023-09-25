Maya Ali shares pictures from her Umrah

Maya Ali is one of the most famous actresses in the industry.

Maya Ali is one of the most famous actresses in the industry, she has done many hit projects in the television industry. She began her career in 2012 with the drama Durre Shehwar, after the success of her first project she became known in the industry and every producer wanted to cast her in their projects. Her hit projects include Aik Nayi Cinderella, Aun Zara, Man Mayal, Diyar E Dil, and Pehli Si Muhabat.

She recently appeared in a drama Yunhi where viewers are loving her acting skills and pairing with Bilal Ashraf in Yunhi.

Maya Ali has an adorable family, which includes her mother, Brother Afnan Qureshi, and her sister-in-law, she also has a cute little niece Anabiya. The actress recently went on an Umrah journey along with her extremely beautiful family. Where she shared the pictures from the Makkah.

She shared the pictures on Instagram with a caption, “Alhamdullilah for his blessings, we all were planning to perform Umrah together for so long and finally, Allah has answered all our prayers. May Allah give a chance to everyone to visit this Holy place, Ameen”

