Meera wanted to do Mahira Khan Role in “Maula Jatt”

Meera Jee is widely recognized as one of the most successful actresses.

Mahira took on the role of Mukho Jatti in “The Legend of Maula Jatt,”

Meera had expressed the opinion that Mahira might not have been the ideal choice for the role.

Advertisement

Meera Jee is widely recognized as one of the most successful actresses from Lollywood during the 90s. Her impressive portfolio includes numerous films and dramas that have showcased her exceptional talent. While it’s true that Meera has often found herself in the spotlight due to controversies and attention-grabbing statements, her undeniable acting prowess continues to be her defining trait.

On the other hand, Mahira Khan has emerged as today’s superstar, known for her professionalism and down-to-earth demeanor. She is not only immensely talented but also possesses a keen eye for selecting compelling scripts. Recently, Mahira took on the role of Mukho Jatti in the blockbuster film “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” which received a mixed response because the movie was predominantly in Punjabi, a language Mahira isn’t fluent in.

In the past, Meera had expressed the opinion that Mahira might not have been the ideal choice for the role. However, during a guest appearance on “Hasna Mana Hai,” she clarified her stance. Meera explained that her point was that Mahira’s lack of fluency in Punjabi might have affected her portrayal of the character. She even offered a glimpse of how she would have performed the role of Mukho had she been cast instead.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement