Meesha Shafi Shares Her Inspiring Journey, Reveals Upcoming Album

Meesha Shafi recently participated in a cultural exchange program in Toronto.

Shafi shared insights about her immigration journey from Lahore to Toronto.

Shafi openly discussed the challenges of rediscovering her identity.

The versatile artist Meesha Shafi recently engaged in a cultural exchange experience in Toronto. She collaborated with Indian-Canadian singer Rupinder “Rup” Singh Magon on an episode of “Out in the Open,” where they embarked on a culinary adventure by preparing fish biryani while discussing Shafi’s latest developments.

During the cooking session, Rup had an in-depth conversation with Shafi, exploring her journey from Lahore to Toronto. Shafi shared her insights about the multifaceted aspects of immigration, highlighting Toronto’s unique status as a cultural melting pot, setting it apart from other Western cities. She expressed her special connection to Toronto, even though it might not be the most mainstream choice.

Despite her established reputation in Pakistan, Shafi candidly discussed the challenges of rediscovering her identity in a new and foreign environment. She talked about the process of reshaping her identity and immersing herself in this new cultural milieu. Despite the initial adjustments, she had no regrets and fondly remembered her immediate affection for Toronto. However, Shafi, like many other Pakistanis, remains deeply rooted in her cultural heritage. She humorously admitted to having a “foodie mentality” and confessed her cravings for traditional Pakistani cuisine if she goes without it for more than a few days.

Shafi also offered a sneak peek into her upcoming debut album, titled “Mein,” which translates to “I” in English. She emphasized the significance of this title, hinting at a deeper exploration of self through her music, aligning with her earlier reflections on personal discovery in her new Canadian home.

In terms of her recent work, Shafi’s song repertoire includes tracks like Saranjaam, Aya Lariye, and Muaziz Saarif.

