Megan Markle dusting herself off in her bond with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle believes that Kate Middleton missed an opportunity for a meaningful friendship between them.

The Duchess of Sussex, who became a part of the royal family in 2018, holds the view that a warmer reception from her sister-in-law Kate could have been possible.

According to a source speaking to Closer magazine, “Meghan felt particularly hurt by the strained relationship between her and Kate.”

“She saw the potential for a close friendship and is consequently more disappointed by the way things unfolded. Meghan has expressed her intention to move forward, leaving behind any expectations of reconciliation or forgiveness,” the source shared.

Furthermore, the source mentioned, “Meghan has resolved not to initiate a reconciliation with Kate or any other members of the royal family. While Prince Harry empathizes with her sentiments, it’s heartbreaking for him to attend these events alone.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince Harry’s arrival in UK causing Prince William to worry Prince William and Princess Kate have expressed no interest in meeting with...