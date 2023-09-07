Meghan Markle Aims to Be Celebrated and Elevated

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly wary of potential backlash from devoted royal family enthusiasts in Britain, even after her previous claims about the institution. According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, Meghan is sidestepping visits to the UK to evade any negative attention.

Schofield’s remarks come in response to royal biographer Andrew Morton’s suggestion that Meghan may not return to the UK because she wishes to avoid situations where she must curtsy to Kate, the Princess of Wales and future Queen.

Schofield stated, “I certainly think that Meghan will avoid the UK for self-preservation. She does not want the boos. She doesn’t want the negative attention … She wants to go where she’s celebrated and elevated.”

This decision becomes evident as Meghan opts not to accompany Prince Harry to the UK on September 7, although she is set to join him in Germany for the upcoming Invictus Games. Meghan appears to prioritize environments where she is embraced and appreciated, choosing to steer clear of potential controversies.

