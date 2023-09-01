Meghan Markle decides Solo Flight Towards Success

Former “Suits” star Meghan Markle has decided to pursue her career independently, separate from her royal husband, Prince Harry, which some experts consider a significant professional risk.

Meghan, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, recently signed with a new talent agency, WME, indicating her commitment to her solo career path. However, she won’t be represented alongside Prince Harry, who is reportedly focusing more on philanthropic endeavors.

This move comes after her podcast “Archetypes” under the Archewell banner ended, and her Netflix project “Pearl” was canceled earlier this year.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield emphasized that Meghan, once a working actor before joining the royal family, may face challenges as she distances herself from Prince Harry and the associated royal drama. Schofield pointed out that Prince Harry’s return to his royal roots and his dedication to positive initiatives might garner more forgiveness and support from the public compared to Meghan’s independent career pursuits.

While Meghan’s decision reflects her desire for professional independence, it remains to be seen how it will impact her career trajectory and public perception.

