Meghan Markle Labeled a Rebel

According to royal expert Tom Quinn and insights from Kensington Palace insiders, there are perceived differences in the lifestyles and temperaments of Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle.

Quinn, author of “Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family,” suggests that Kate is seen as “much more emotionally intelligent” than Meghan by some insiders. He notes that Kate entered the royal family with a clear understanding of her role and a willingness to conform to its rules, while Meghan may have sought to challenge and change those rules.

Quinn characterizes Kate as a “conformist” who is comfortable within the boundaries of royal life, attributing this disposition to her upbringing. He suggests that Meghan, on the other hand, is more of a “rebel” who seeks to establish her own rules and boundaries.

Kate’s adherence to the Queen’s mantra of “never complain, never explain” has earned her praise and widespread support in the UK, according to Quinn.

These insights offer a perspective on the contrasting approaches of the two prominent figures within the royal family, shedding light on their respective temperaments and approaches to royal life.

