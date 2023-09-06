Meghan Markle on Kate’s Accountability

Meghan Markle reportedly believes that Kate Middleton has never been held accountable for her treatment during her time as a member of the royal family. According to MailOnline, Meghan feels that Kate and others have not apologized for their actions and have seemingly escaped consequences.

Recent events, including an incident at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, have fueled speculations about tension between the two couples. At the funeral, Kate appeared to unintentionally block Prince Harry and Meghan’s path, prompting Prince William to signal her to step back and allow them to pass.

The incident ended with a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Prince Harry, with the young princess adjusting her hat and sharing a smile with her uncle.

While the dynamics between the royal family members remain a topic of interest, Meghan’s reported feelings about accountability in her interactions with Kate add another layer to the ongoing scrutiny of their relationship.

