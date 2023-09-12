Meghan Markle revealed plans for Prince Harry’s 39th birthday.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is anticipated to celebrate his 39th birthday in Dusseldorf while attending the Invictus Games on September 15.

Meghan Markle, Harry’s wife, is said to have prepared a “significant” birthday gift for him, as they traditionally exchange gifts on their respective birthdays.

Royal historian Tessa Dunlop suggested that Meghan will likely present him with a meaningful gift for his 39th birthday.

It is presumed that Meghan will join Harry in Dusseldorf later, and they will engage in some meaningful activities together in the neutral space of Germany.

Meghan is expected to fly to Dusseldorf to join Harry at their luxurious hotel and stay for the remainder of the Games.

Currently in California, Meghan was recently spotted at a fast-food outlet while Prince Harry was in Germany for the opening of the Invictus Games.

