Meghan Markle reveals reason for being late to meet Prince Harry.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed the reason for her delayed arrival at the Invictus Games in Germany alongside her husband Prince Harry after four days.

During her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games, Meghan issued an apology for her tardiness and missing the opening ceremony.

Meghan expressed, “I am incredibly honored to be here, and I sincerely apologize for my delayed arrival.”

She went on to explain the reason for her lateness, stating, “Much like many of you, we understand the significance of family, friends, and the sense of community that the Invictus Games have fostered… I needed a bit more time to ensure our little ones were comfortably settled at home.”

“Prior to my arrival, I was engaged in activities such as fetching milkshakes, handling school drop-offs, and I just landed a few hours ago. I’m overjoyed that my inaugural event with Invictus is shared with all of you.”

Meghan was reunited with Prince Harry in Germany on Tuesday.

